PRETORIA, March 4 The judge in the murder trial
of South African track star Oscar Pistorius sharply warned the
media to behave on Tuesday after a local television station
leaked a photo of the state's first witness who had asked that
her image not be broadcast.
Judge Thokozile Masipa ordered an investigation into the
leak after broadcaster eNCA showed a photo of Pistorius'
neighbour Michelle Burger during the audio broadcast of her
second day of testimony.
While the trial is being televised live, a previous court
order had ruled witnesses must give their consent to be filmed.
Television station eNCA on Tuesday accompanied the audio
broadcast with a picture of Burger. After prosecutor Gerrie Nel
pointed out the leak, Masipa called for a brief adjournment.
"I am warning the media, if you do not behave, you are not
going to be treated with soft gloves by this court," Masipa,
herself a former journalist, said when the court resumed.
Olympic and Paralympic star Pistorius is on trial for
murdering his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, at his suburban
Pretoria home on Valentine's Day last year. He says he mistook
her for an intruder.
The trial, which could see one of global sports' most
admired figures jailed for life, has drawn comparisons with the
high-profile murder trial of American football star and actor
O.J. Simpson two decades ago.
Burger, a university lecturer who testified on Monday that
she heard "bloodcurdling" screams from a woman followed by gun
shots, has not consented to being filmed and only the audio of
her testimony is being broadcast.
She was closely cross-examined for a second day on her
testimony by lead defence attorney Barry Roux.
Masipa also restricted the media from publishing photos of
witnesses who have not consented to be filmed.
Patrick Conroy, the head of news at eNCA, said on Twitter
the station had used a photo from the website of the University
of Pretoria, where Burger is a lecturer of construction
economics. Other newspapers also used the picture, he said.
A separate South African court ruled last month that the
trial should be televised, saying it was vital for impoverished
South Africans who feel ill-treated by the justice system to get
a first-hand look at the proceedings.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by
Pascal Fletcher)