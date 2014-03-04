* Pretoria court hears grisly evidence of Steenkamp killing
* Second witness testifies she heard argument
* Judge warns media over leaked photo
(Recasts, adds details)
By Ed Cropley
PRETORIA, March 4 Oscar Pistorius buried his
head in his hands and wiped away tears after a South African
court on Tuesday heard grisly details of the killing of his
girlfriend, the first sign of emotion from the track star in his
two-day murder trial.
The Olympian and Paralympian has been largely impassive
during the trial for the murder of model and law graduate Reeva
Steenkamp in his suburban Pretoria home on Valentine's Day last
year. Pistorius has pled not guilty, saying he shot Steenkamp
through a toilet door after mistaking her for an intruder.
He leaned forward in the dock and clasped his head between
his hands as lead defence lawyer Barry Roux read out details
from the post mortem, including that "some fragments of the
bullet" were removed from the 29-year-old's head.
Roux also heaped scorn on the testimony of neighbour
Michelle Burger, who said she heard a scream fade away after the
shots, saying that Steenkamp would have "dropped immediately"
due to a bullet in the head.
Steenkamp was declared dead at the scene after being hit in
the head, arm and hip from three bullets from a 9 mm pistol.
Pistorius, dressed a dark suit and tie, later appeared to
wipe away tears.
The trial, which could see one of global sports' most
admired figures jailed for life, has drawn comparisons with the
high-profile murder trial of American football star and actor
O.J. Simpson two decades ago.
Burger broke toward the end of her own testimony, following
an angry exchange with Roux, who had sought to show she had
mistaken the screams of agitated Pistorius for that of a woman.
The court also heard from a another neighbour, Estelle van
der Merwe, who testified that she heard what sounded like an
argument early on the morning Steenkamp was killed.
"From where I was sitting it seemed like two people were
having an argument but I couldn't hear the other person's
voice," she said through an Afrikaans language interpreter.
MEDIA WARNING
The judge also warned the media to behave after a local
television station leaked a photo of the state's first witness,
who had asked that her image not be broadcast, another delay to
a trial that has already been hampered by late starts and
problems with court interpreters.
Judge Thokozile Masipa ordered an investigation after
broadcaster eNCA showed a photo of Burger during the audio
broadcast of her second day of emotional testimony.
While the trial is being televised live, a previous court
order had ruled witnesses must give their consent to be filmed.
Burger, a university lecturer who testified on Monday that
she heard "bloodcurdling" screams from a woman followed by gun
shots, had not consented to being filmed and only the audio of
her testimony was being broadcast.
The station accompanied the audio feed of her testimony on
Tuesday with a picture of her. After prosecutor Gerrie Nel
pointed out the leak, Masipa called for a brief adjournment.
"I am warning the media, if you do not behave, you are not
going to be treated with soft gloves by this court," Masipa,
herself a former journalist, said when the court resumed.
The station's head of news apologised, saying in a statement
it was a "bad judgement call" to use the photo.
Masipa has also restricted the media from publishing photos
of witnesses who have not consented to be filmed.
A separate South African court ruled last month that the
trial should be televised, saying it was vital for impoverished
South Africans who feel ill-treated by the justice system to get
a first-hand look at the proceedings.
The start of the trial was delayed by 90 minutes on Monday
due to a problem with the Afrikaans language interpreter. Burger
began her testimony in Afrikaans but later switched to English
after disagreeing with the interpreter's translation of some
words.
(Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)