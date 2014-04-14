(Refiles to correct spelling of "emotional" in lead para)
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
PRETORIA, April 14 The prosecutor in the Oscar
Pistorius murder trial on Monday accused the track star of using
emotional breakdowns under cross-examination to evade answering
questions about the night he killed his girlfriend.
The Olympic and Paralympic sprinter, who faces life in
prison if convicted of murdering Reeva Steenkamp, says he shot
the 29-year-old model in a tragic accident, firing at what he
thought was an intruder hiding behind a locked toilet door.
The athlete has broken down numerous times during the 22-day
trial, including retching into a bucket. He burst into tears
again on Monday morning when recounting the moment he screamed
at what he thought was a burglar, prompting the judge to call a
30-minute adjournment.
"Get the fuck out of my house! Get the fuck out of my
house!" a trembling Pistorius said when asked to state precisely
what he screamed at the perceived intruder.
He then burst into tears as family members in the public
gallery rushed to comfort him.
Towards the end of the day, he again began to cry when
answering questions about the immediate aftermath of the
shooting.
State prosecutor Gerrie Nel, whose reputation as one of
South Africa's toughest attorneys has earned him the nickname
'The Pitbull', said the athlete was just putting on an act to
avoid having to answer his questions.
Nel questioned why Pistorius would get upset when being
asked about whether he did or did not open doors leading from
his bedroom to a balcony to shout for help minutes after the
shooting.
"I cannot see how that can cause you to be emotional because
you cannot remember how to open a door. We're not talking about
Reeva," Nel said, referring to previous breakdowns, which have
usually been when he describes the shooting.
"You're not using your emotional state as an escape are
you?" Nel said, raising his eyebrows and shaking his head.
The murder trial has captivated South Africa and millions of
athletics fans around the world who viewed Pistorius, known as
the 'Blade Runner' because of the carbon-fibre prosthetics he
uses on the track, as a symbol of triumph over adversity.
His disabled lower legs were amputated as a baby but he went
on to achieve global fame, winning Paralympic gold medals and
reaching the semi-finals of the 400 metres in the 2012 London
Olympics against able-bodied athletes.
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Angus MacSwan)