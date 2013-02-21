Oil prices dive 3 percent to three-week low; OPEC crude output up
NEW YORK Oil prices sank 3 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday as an increase in Libyan output helped boost monthly OPEC crude production for the first time this year.
LONDON Feb 21 American sportwear company Nike has suspended its endorsement contract with South African Oscar Pistorius after he was charged with murdering his girlfriend.
"We believe Oscar Pistorius should be afforded due process and we will continue to monitor the situation closely," the company said in a statement on Thursday, confirming the suspension of the agreement.
ABIDJAN Authorities in Ivory Coast have questioned two senior military officers close to parliamentary speaker Guillaume Soro, one of his spokesmen said on Wednesday, after an arms cache was found recently in the home of an aide.