BLOEMFONTEIN South African Supreme Court judges hearing arguments from state lawyers that a high court judge had made legal errors when she decided not to convict "blade runner" Oscar Pistorius of murder, said they would issue their decision at a later date.

The Paralympic gold medallist was freed on parole last month after serving a fifth of the prison term given to him for the "culpable homicide" of Reeva Steenkamp, who he killed on Valentine's Day 2013.

Prosecutors said Pistorius should be convicted of murder and sent back to jail, while the defence argued that the sentence the athlete had received was appropriate and should stand.

(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)