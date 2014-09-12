Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius waits in the dock for Judge Thokozile Masipa (unseen) to continue delivering her verdict during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool

PRETORIA South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius will be sentenced on Oct. 13 after being found guilty of culpable homicide for the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, the judge said on Friday.

Judge Thokozile Masipa granted a bail extension for Pistorius, who avoided more serious murder charges after Masipa found he was negligent in shooting Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, but ruled that he did not intend to kill her.

Pistorius, the double amputee who became one of the biggest names in athletics, said he shot dead model and law graduate Steenkamp by accident believing her to be an intruder.

