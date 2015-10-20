JOHANNESBURG South African Paralympic Oscar Pistorius' release into house arrest slightly less than a year into his five-year jail term for killing his girlfriend makes no difference to her family, a family lawyer said on Tuesday.

"To them it doesn't matter whether he was released yesterday a few hours earlier or a few hours later," Tania Koen, a lawyer for slain model Reeva Steenkamp's family said on Talk Radio 702.

"Whether he remains incarcerated or not, it makes no difference to them now because Reeva is still not coming back."

(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)