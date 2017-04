South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius (C) holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

PRETORIA Oscar Pistorius' family "accepts" the five-year jail sentence handed down by the Pretoria High Court for the culpable homicide of his girlfriend, his uncle Arnold Pistorius said on Tuesday.

"Oscar will embrace this opportunity to pay back to society," he said in a brief statement to reporters before asking for the media to respect his family's privacy.

