Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives for sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

PRETORIA Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius will not appeal a six-year prison sentence given by a South African High Court judge on Wednesday for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, his defence team said.

Pistorius will serve "between half and two thirds of the sentence" before he can apply for parole, said Andrew Fawcett, Pistorius' instructing attorney.

(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)