Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgery
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone surgery on his damaged right knee and will make a full recovery, his agent Mino Raiola said on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG The family of athlete Oscar Pistorius who was jailed for killing his girlfriend said on Wednesday they were disappointed the athlete would not be released this Friday after the justice minister suspended his parole.
"We are shocked and disappointed that Oscar won't be home this Friday," a family member who did not want to be named told Reuters on Wednesday.
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is hopeful of returning to action soon after sustaining a dead leg during the club's 1-0 Premier League victory over Watford on Monday, the playmaker has said.