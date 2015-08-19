South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is led to a prison van after his sentencing in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

JOHANNESBURG The family of athlete Oscar Pistorius who was jailed for killing his girlfriend said on Wednesday they were disappointed the athlete would not be released this Friday after the justice minister suspended his parole.

"We are shocked and disappointed that Oscar won't be home this Friday," a family member who did not want to be named told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)