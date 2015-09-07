JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 The South African Reserve
Bank (SARB) said on Monday there were no talks among central
bankers about upgrading platinum's status to a recognized
reserve asset and past studies on the issue it had taken did not
support the notion.
South Africa's mining industry, unions and the government
want to boost platinum's sagging fortunes by promoting it as a
central bank reserve asset, part of a broader plan aimed at
stemming job losses in the shafts.
But the SARB made clear it was cool on the idea.
"Feasibility studies conducted by the SARB previously around
the possibility of adding platinum to reserves ... suggested
that the status quo should remain," said Hlengani Mathebula, the
head of the SARB's Group Strategy and Communications, in an
emailed response to Reuters' questions.
"Any possible reconsideration of this position would need to
be informed by platinum being recognised as an international
official reserve asset ... The SARB is not aware of any
discussions in the central banking community and the broader
official sector on this matter," Mathebula said.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)