JOHANNESBURG Oct 30 South Africa's AMCU union
said on Sunday it is ready to sign three-year wage deals with
the country's big three platinum producers.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)
said on Thursday it had agreed a pay rise deal with Anglo
American Platinum, but had yet to say whether it would
agree to deals with Impala Platinum and Lonmin
.
"Members have given the leadership the mandate to sign all
three wage agreements with the platinum companies," the union
said on its twitter page on Sunday, without giving details.
AMCU spokesman Manzini Zungu could not be contacted
immediately by Reuters, but the union was due to hold a media
briefing on Monday to disclose details of the agreements.
Implats spokesman Johan Theron and Lonmin spokeswoman Wendy
Tlou said they would wait for the official signing before
disclosing details.
Amplats and AMCU agreed to pay hikes of between 7 percent
and 12.5 percent annually over the next three years, depending
on the level of employment.
AMCU, known for its militancy and aggressive stance in wage
talks, had pushed for wage hikes of close to 50 percent.
