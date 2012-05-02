JOHANNESBURG May 2 South Africa's seasonally
adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 53.7 in April from
55.1 in March, declining for the second straight month as lack
of demand from Europe weighed on new sales orders, sponsor
Kagiso Asset Management said on Wednesday.
Kagiso said the leading indicator for PMI -- new sales
orders as a ratio of inventories -- fell to 0.96, coming in
below 1 for the first time since December and indicating that
inventories were too high compared to demand.
The PMI was expected to moderate further while the
employment sub-index still pointed to contracting employment in
manufacturing.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa)