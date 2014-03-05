JOHANNESBURG, March 5 South Africa's seasonally-adjusted HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.5 in February from 50.3 in January as private sector companies reported an uptick in activity in the month.

"The improvement in February was broad-based. However, the headline PMI remains at levels consistent with relatively sluggish growth, as was the case during 2013," said David Faulkner, an economist at HSBC in Johannesburg. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Stoddard)