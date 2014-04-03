JOHANNESBURG, April 3 South Africa's seasonally
adjusted HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index dipped to 50.2 in March
from 51.5 in February as a mining strike caused contraction in
private sector output, sponsor HSBC said on Thursday.
"Strike disruptions in the platinum sector and poor weather
may imply this is a temporary deceleration in the economy," said
HSBC economist David Faulkner, adding however, that "the
evidence of weak new orders associated with waning domestic
demand threatens a broader softening in growth."
While new orders were driven down by lower domestic demand,
new export orders rose for a second successive month, partly
helped by a weaker rand, HSBC said.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)