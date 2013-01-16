JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 South Africa's seasonally
adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) contracted for the
fourth consecutive month in December, a trend last seen during
the 2008/09 recession, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Weak employment figures pushed the PMI 2.1 points lower to
47.4 in December, partly due to several wage strikes which beset
the manufacturing, mining and farming sectors in the second half
of 2012.
Manufacturing accounts for about 15 percent of South
Africa's economy and is vital for creating employment in an
economy where a quarter of the labour force is without work.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella
Mapenzauswa)