JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South African President
Jacob Zuma has suspended National Police Commissioner Riah
Phiyega, pending an inquiry into allegations of misconduct, his
office said on Wednesday.
Zuma's office in September launched an investigation into
the police chief's role in the 2012 killing of 34 miners by
officers during a violent wildcat strike over pay at the
Marikana mine run by platinum producer Lonmin
The presidency said a three-member board would look into
whether the country's first female police boss and other senior
police officers had concealed information on decisions they took
while handling labour unrest at Lonmin's operations.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)