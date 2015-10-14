JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South African President Jacob Zuma has suspended National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega, pending an inquiry into allegations of misconduct, his office said on Wednesday.

Zuma's office in September launched an investigation into the police chief's role in the 2012 killing of 34 miners by officers during a violent wildcat strike over pay at the Marikana mine run by platinum producer Lonmin

The presidency said a three-member board would look into whether the country's first female police boss and other senior police officers had concealed information on decisions they took while handling labour unrest at Lonmin's operations. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)