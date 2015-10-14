(Adds quotes, details)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South African President
Jacob Zuma has suspended National Police Commissioner Riah
Phiyega, pending an inquiry into allegations of misconduct, his
office said on Wednesday.
Zuma's office in September launched an investigation into
the police chief's role in the 2012 killing of 34 miners by
officers during a violent wildcat strike over pay at the
Marikana mine run by platinum producer Lonmin
The presidency said a three-member board would look into
whether the country's first female police boss and other senior
police officers had concealed information on decisions they took
while handling labour unrest at Lonmin's operations.
Zuma's office also said he had appointed Johannes Khomotso
Phahlane, the commissioner for Forensic Services, as acting
National Police Commissioner.
The police spokesman was not immediately available to
comment on behalf of Phiyega.
"The suspension is ... pending any decision that is made
following upon the recommendations of the Board of Inquiry into
allegations of misconduct, her fitness to hold office and her
capacity to execute official duties efficiently," Zuma's office
said in a statement.
The statement said her suspension was "with immediate effect
and on full pay."
South Africa's worst police killing since the end of
apartheid sparked intense public and media criticism toward the
police, mining companies, unions, the ruling African National
Congress and Zuma himself. An inquiry into the shootings blamed
a mining company, police and unions for what became known as the
"Marikana massacre."
Zuma appointed Phiyeka in June 2012, after sacking her
predecessor Bheki Cele over the irregular signing of a lease for
a new police headquarters worth nearly $100 million.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)