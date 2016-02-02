JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 South Africa's police
watchdog has recommended that suspended national commissioner
Riah Phiyega should face criminal charges for defeating the ends
of justice, local media reported on Tuesday.
Phiyega, the top-ranking police official when police killed
34 striking workers near Lonmin's Marikana mine four years ago,
was suspended by president Jacob Zuma last year pending an
inquiry into allegations of misconduct.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate announced
in parliament that a recommendation for Phiyega to be charged
with defeating the ends of justice had been handed over to the
National Prosecuting Authority, 702 Talk Radio reported.
A commission was set up in 2012 to investigate the Marikana
incident.
The directorate's spokesman Robbie Raburabu told ENCA
television news: "The allegations are that the (required)
information was not provided to the commission" by Phiyega.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact Phiyega for
comment.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)