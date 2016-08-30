JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 A police investigation into South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan should be carried out in a manner that does not "humiliate" the minister, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.

Gordhan is facing a police investigation over a suspected surveillance unit set up years ago when he was in charge of the tax service.

Mantashe said the ruling party was concerned that different parts of government had embarked on a public row, saying this would hurt the economy. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)