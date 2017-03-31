JOHANNESBURG, March 31 A key figure in the
ruling African National Congress (ANC) said the party was
unhappy with President Jacob Zuma's decision to fire Pravin
Gordhan as finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle that has
rocked South Africa's markets and currency.
"We were given a list that was complete, and in my own view
as a secretary I felt like this list has been developed
somewhere else and was given to us to legitimise it," ANC
Secretary General Gwede Mantashe told Talk Radio 702.
"The process made me a little bit jittery and
uncomfortable," Mantashe, who is the second most powerful
individual in the ANC after Zuma, said on Friday.
