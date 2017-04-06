JOHANNESBURG Members of South Africa's ruling African National Congress will oppose a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in parliament set for April 18, the party said on Thursday.

"We will abide by the decision of the ANC National Working Committee as announced by ANC Secretary General comrade Gwede Mantashe that the ANC does not and will not support this motion," said a statement from ANC's parliamentary chief whip.

