South Africa's President and ANC party president Jacob Zuma reacts as he attends the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) three-day meeting in Pretoria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PRETORIA South Africa's ruling party has full confidence in President Jacob Zuma, its Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Sunday after a three-day party summit following allegations of political interference by Zuma's business friends.

Mantashe said the African National Congress' National Executive Committee held "frank and robust discussions" on claims that the Gupta family had influence in the appointment of ministers, their deputies and other government positions.

"The appointment of ministers and deputy ministers is the sole prerogative of the President of the Republic, in line with the Constitution. To this end, the ANC continues to confirm its full confidence in our President," Mantashe told a nationally televised news conference.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)