* Minister faces fraud charges in Nov. 2 court hearing
* Gordhan says court case did not distract from budget
preparation
* Minister says he is not preoccupied with ratings agencies
* Deputy minister says corruption rife in state departments
(Adds comment from IMF, Moody's, Fitch, deputy finance
minister)
By Stella Mapenzauswa
CAPE TOWN, Oct 27 South African Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan declined on Thursday to say whether he was
confident of the ruling party's support, less than a week before
he appears in court to answer fraud charges in a saga that has
rocked the government.
Speaking a day after presenting his mid-term budget to
parliament, Gordhan said he had tried not to let his Nov. 2
court case distract him while outlining measures to help
kick-start an economy that he forecast would barely grow this
year.
Gordhan is accused of fraudulently approving, in a previous
post as head of the revenue service, early retirement for a
deputy tax commissioner and re-hiring him as a consultant,
costing the tax agency 1.1 million rand ($79,000).
He has denied any wrongdoing, saying the case is politically
motivated, a sentiment echoed by opposition parties, business
leaders and some senior African National Congress (ANC) party
figures. The state prosecutor has rejected allegations of
political interference.
Asked during a post-budget breakfast meeting whether he was
still confident he had political backing, Gordhan said: "I'm not
trying to duck, but I'm not going to answer it."
The ructions in government have weakened the rand
and bonds in an economy struggling to create jobs. Some analysts
say President Jacob Zuma's allies are driving the investigation
in a bid to oust Gordhan, something the president denied.
"He (Gordhan) is well aware that while he does have some
support inside the ANC, the faction that's supporting him is not
winning," NKC Africa Economics analyst Gary van Staden said.
"If you're asked if you have support and you say I'm not
answering that question, obviously he thinks he doesn't."
Gordhan, who on Wednesday slashed growth forecasts for the
next three years and predicted wider budget deficits than
previously expected, said he was not preoccupied with whether he
had done enough to stave off credit rating downgrades.
"Our preoccupation is not rating agencies. Our preoccupation
is putting the country on the right footing," Gordhan said.
"If we build confidence to the point where we get investment
going ... everybody including ratings agencies will believe that
we as a government are doing the right thing," he said.
Moody's, Fitch and S&P, who are due to review the credit
rating of Africa's most industrialised country in November and
December, have warned of downgrades if growth remains weak and
Pretoria's commitment to fiscal prudence comes into doubt.
'CORRUPTION IS REAL'
Gordhan told parliament on Wednesday the economy was
suffering infrastructure bottlenecks, volatile labour relations,
regulatory constraints and red tape, inefficiencies in
state-owned enterprises and uncertainties in the policy
environment.
Moody's senior analyst Zuzana Brixiova however said on
Thursday South Africa would continue to be challenged by slow
progress and uncertainty around structural reforms meant to
support growth. She also warned that spending pressures were
likely to rise in the run-up to the 2019 elections.
In the budget, Gordhan urged public servants to work with
integrity, honesty and accountability, a plea his deputy Mcebisi
Jonas said referred to rampant corruption in state departments.
"Corruption is real, it's palpable, you can feel it, and you
can see it in most agencies," Jonas told the post-budget
briefing also attended by Gordhan.
"That's why sometimes Treasury gets the flack. The public
finance management act requires that we intervene in
institutions and try and correct some of the problems."
