JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has confidence in Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, the party's Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.

Gordhan is facing a police investigation over a suspected surveillance unit set up years ago when he was in charge of the tax service.

The rand gained slightly after the ANC reaffirmed its confidence in the minister. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet)