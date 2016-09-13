CAPE TOWN, Sept 13 South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday his cabinet has confidence in a newly reconstituted board of the struggling state airline.

Zuma, who was responding to questions in parliament, also said state-run companies were "not at war" with each other, a reference to public disputes between firms such as power utility Eskom and the Treasury.

Many of South Africa's 300-odd state-owned companies, including South African Airways, are a drain on the government's purse and rating agencies have singled out some of them as threat to the Africa's most industrialised economy's investment grade rating. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)