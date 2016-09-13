CAPE TOWN, Sept 13 South African President Jacob
Zuma said on Tuesday his cabinet has confidence in a newly
reconstituted board of the struggling state airline.
Zuma, who was responding to questions in parliament, also
said state-run companies were "not at war" with each other, a
reference to public disputes between firms such as power utility
Eskom and the Treasury.
Many of South Africa's 300-odd state-owned companies,
including South African Airways, are a drain on the
government's purse and rating agencies have singled out some of
them as threat to the Africa's most industrialised economy's
investment grade rating.
