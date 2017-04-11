BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 South Africa's top court said on Tuesday it had granted the United Democratic Movement the right to present its application to impose a secret ballot vote on a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma, SABC television reported.
The rand extended its gains to 1 percent against the dollar in response to the news. Opposition parties have said that the vote on April 18 could have a chance of success if it is held by secret ballot, but the ruling ANC party, which has a majority in parliament, has said it will vote against the motion.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.