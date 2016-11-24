JOHANNESBURG Nov 24 South Africa's main trade
union group and a member of the ruling political alliance will
campaign for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed
President Jacob Zuma as ruling party leader, it said in a
statement on Thursday.
Zuma is expected to stand down as leader of the African
National Congress (ANC) at its national conference scheduled for
December next year. South Africa's next president is due to take
over in 2019 when Zuma's second five-year tenure ends.
The ANC rules Africa's most indistrialised country in a
tri-partite alliance with the Congress of South African Trade
Unions (COSATU) and the South African Communist Party.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)