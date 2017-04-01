PRETORIA, April 1 New South African Finance
Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Saturday he was committed to
maintaining South Africa's investment-grade credit ratings,
which analysts have said are threatened after the removal of his
predecessor Pravin Gordhan.
Addressing a news conference, Gigaba also signaled a shift
to the left, saying "we need to radically transform the South
African economy".
President Jacob Zuma's midnight sacking of Gordhan shook
South African markets on Friday, undermining his authority and
threatening to split the African National Congress that has
governed since the end of apartheid.
(Reporting Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Ed Stoddard Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)