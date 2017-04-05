JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's ruling
African National Congress backed President Jacob Zuma after
calls for his resignation from various groups after he dismissed
a respected finance minister, ANC Secretary General Gwede
Mantashe said on Wednesday.
The rand fell by 1 percent and bonds weakened after
Mantashe said the ANC would not be part of a movement to remove
Zuma, despite a chorus of criticism by ANC-allied parties and
unions, religious groups, civil society and the opposition.
Mantashe said the ANC had accepted the "irretrievable
breakdown of the relationship" between Zuma and former finance
minister Pravin Gordhan as the reason Gordhan was sacked, a move
that deepened a rift within the ruling party.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by James Macharia;
Editing by Larry King)