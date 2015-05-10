Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party said it voted Mmusi Maimane as leader on Sunday, making him the first black person to head the traditionally white party.
The party hopes the move will widen its appeal.
South Africa remains deeply divided racially despite the fall of apartheid more than two decades ago, with most of the black population continuing to live in poverty.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by John Stonestreet)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.