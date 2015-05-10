JOHANNESBURG South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party said it voted Mmusi Maimane as leader on Sunday, making him the first black person to head the traditionally white party.

The party hopes the move will widen its appeal.

South Africa remains deeply divided racially despite the fall of apartheid more than two decades ago, with most of the black population continuing to live in poverty.

(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by John Stonestreet)