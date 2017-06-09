South Africa's President Jacob Zuma addresses an anti-crime meeting in Elsie's River, Cape Town, South Africa May 30, 2017. Picture taken May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's ruling African National Congress must put a stop to public spats and unite to avoid handing the advantage to its opponents, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday.

"We must unite and close ranks and find solutions to the challenges we face," Zuma told veterans of the ANC's military wing. "We cannot afford anymore self-inflicted pain."

The ANC has become increasingly divided over Zuma's leadership in recent months due to a string of corruption scandals, diminishing public support and economic instability caused partly by a cabinet reshuffle in March.

