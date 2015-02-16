* Phone signal "jamming" prompts opposition backlash
* Speaker Mbete calls far-left EFF leader Malema "cockroach"
* Main opposition says Mbete is "unfit" to lead
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 South Africa's main
opposition party has called for an investigation into why mobile
telephone reception was cut in parliament ahead of President
Jacob Zuma's chaotic State Of The Nation address last week.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) branded the apparent jamming as
"censorship" and denounced the speaker of parliament, Baleka
Mbete, saying she was unfit to continue in office.
Zuma received a hostile reception on Thursday at the opening
of parliament from lawmakers from the far-left Economic Freedom
Fighters (EFF), who repeatedly interrupted his speech to
challenge him about graft allegations.
A visibly angered Mbete, a member of Zuma's African National
Congress (ANC), ordered the EFF lawmakers, led by firebrand
former ANC youth leader Julius Malema, to be thrown out of
parliament, prompting a brawl between the EFF and police.
Tensions were running high even before Zuma arrived when
guests discovered there was no mobile phone reception inside the
chamber, prompting journalists and rowdy lawmakers to chant:
"Bring back the signal!".
The signal was restored by the time Zuma began speaking, but
the incident revived public concern that the ANC wants to chill
dissent and the DA said it had asked the Independent
Communications Authority for an inquiry into "an orchestrated
strategy" to stop the public seeing what happened in parliament.
"The jamming of the cellular signal was an unprecedented
contravention of media freedom. All indications are that the
jamming of the signal was illegal," the DA said in a statement.
Zuma and Mbete have said they don't know why there was no
phone reception. Mbete has called for an internal inquiry.
The DA said Mbete was "unfit to lead and determined to
destroy parliament" after she told an ANC rally on Saturday that
Malema was a "cockroach" and that Zuma's speech was a "beautiful
opportunity" to "deal with those irritants".
Malema accused Mbete of calling for his assassination,
according to South Africa's Sunday Times. "If I am killed
tomorrow, people must know I was killed by Baleka and the ANC."
Many ordinary South Africans lamented the shambolic events
in parliament last week, saying they distracted attention from
critical issues such as severe electricity shortages, 25 percent
unemployment and widespread poverty.
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)