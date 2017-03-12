* Ruling ANC acknowledges it faces 'declining fortunes'
* Says must tackle infighting, corruption and poverty
* Zuma succession fight set to cause further divisions
By Mfuneko Toyana and Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, March 12 South Africa's ruling
African National Congress (ANC) needs to end corruption and
party divisions, and deliver on promises to tackle poverty if it
is to halt a decline in voter support, a party policy document
said on Sunday.
The report was produced by the party leadership and comes as
the ANC prepares to select a successor to President Jacob Zuma
this year. It warned that the party which has ruled virtually
unopposed since the end of apartheid in 1994 now faced
"declining fortunes".
The ANC has been under severe pressure to respond with new
policies after municipal elections last year when it lost its
grip on cities including Pretoria and Johannesburg.
More than two decades after the ANC ended white-minority
rule with Nelson Mandela at its helm, inequality festers. Black
people make up 80 percent of the 54 million population, yet the
lion's share of the economy in terms of ownership of land and
companies remains in the hands of white people, who account for
around 8 percent of the population.
The ruling party has also been damaged by deep discontent
over high unemployment as well as scandals surrounding Zuma, who
was alleged in a government corruption report last year to have
granted undue influence over his cabinet and state companies to
a business family. Zuma has denied the allegations and is set to
challenge the report in court.
"The ANC faces declining fortunes," said the strategy paper,
released publicly ahead of a policy conference on June 30.
"Internal squabbles, money politics, corruption and poor
performance in government all conspire to undermine its
legitimacy in the eyes of the broader public."
While the discussion paper talked broadly about reducing
unemployment and inequality, as well as ending government
corruption and improving economic growth, it contained few
specific policies.
Zuma called this month for the constitution to be changed so
white-owned land could be redistributed to black South Africans
without compensation for owners, a measure long-proposed by the
left wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and supported by many
poor voters.
The ANC, which lost some votes in last year's municipal
elections to the EFF, has not made this an official party policy
in a sign of divisions within the party.
'INSIDIOUS' INFIGHTING
In the policy documents the ANC acknowledged that it was in
the grip of the "insidious impact of" factional fighting.
Zuma's term as ANC leader ends at the end of the year, and
the party will hold a conference then to chose a new leader. The
party's constitution does not bar him from standing for a third
term, but he has repeatedly said he will not.
Analysts say jockeying between factions backing rival
candidates to replace Zuma as party leader has seen the ANC
government take its eye off much-needed policy implementation.
They say this has played a role in the country is teetering
on the brink of a credit downgrade, with all three major rating
agencies citing political uncertainty and low economic growth as
major risks.
Zuma is widely expected to back outgoing African Union
chairwoman, and his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the
leadership of the party and ultimately the country, while some
in the party regard Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the
rightful heir.
"There are a number of competing discourses inside the ANC,
with the more populist message coming from Zuma and his
supporters, versus a centrist group that sees the constitution
as the final arbiter," said director of Political Futures Daniel
Silke.
"These voices will get louder as we move closer to
succession, and will almost certainly lead to serious factional
schisms by year-end."
