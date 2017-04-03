JOHANNESBURG, April 3 South Africa's president
faces a confrontation with senior members of the ruling African
National Congress and the country's currency has plunged after
the country's finance minister was sacked, a move that threatens
to split the ANC.
The rand fell about 2 percent to the dollar and
government bonds weakened on Monday following President Jacob
Zuma's dismissal on Friday of the internationally respected
Pravin Gordhan.
The firing drew public criticism from Deputy President Cyril
Ramaphosa, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe and
Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize before Monday's regular meetings
of the party leadership.
Analysts suggest those meetings could set up a showdown
between Zuma and some of the party's leaders. If so, Zuma still
has the support of Chairwoman Baleka Mbete and Deputy
Secretary-General Jessie Duarte, marking a split down the middle
among the party's "Top Six" leaders, sources said.
An important signal will be whether the party calls for an
early meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC). The
committee is the only body that can remove the leader of the
party, other than its party congress, which occurs only every
five years.
In November, Zuma defeated a no-confidence vote at a meeting
of the executive committee, which was called after an anti-graft
agency asked for an investigation of alleged influence-peddling
by the wealthy Gupta family, whom Zuma has called his friends.
Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.
Any such meeting by the NEC "is the much more important
event for markets to focus on," Nomura analyst Peter Attard
Montalto said.
