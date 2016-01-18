* South Africa holds municipal elections this year
* Democratic Alliance looks to unseat ANC in cities
* DA candidate pledges pro-business policies
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 A black businessman who
calls himself a "Capitalist Crusader" aims to unseat South
Africa's ruling party in a race to be mayor of Johannesburg,
promising to boost employment and lure voters away from the
African National Congress (ANC).
The Democratic Alliance (DA) hopes elections in the economic
hub and other cities, between May and August, will erode support
for the ANC and give the opposition party a credible stab in a
national vote in 2019.
DA candidate Herman Mashaba, says the ANC has scared off
investors with its protectionist policies and by criticising the
white minority that still controls most of the country's wealth
21 years after apartheid.
"The ANC is full of negative policies, still talking about
'white capital'. We want to encourage businesses from around the
world to invest in our city so we collect more taxes and create
employment," 56-year-old Mashaba told Reuters.
South Africa has struggled in recent months with slowing
growth, a tumbling rand, rising government spending and waning
investor confidence in the ability of its political leaders to
revive Africa's most developed economy.
The DA is hoping economic disappointment will help it wrest
control from the ANC in important areas including the capital
Pretoria and Port Elizabeth, another major city. Losing control
of such towns would erode sources of finance available to the
ANC which the opposition says it uses for a system of patronage.
Analysts think the DA only has an outside chance of winning
in Johannesburg, given the largest block of voters live in the
sprawling Soweto townships, once home to late liberation hero
Nelson Mandela and still an ANC stronghold.
The DA chose its first black leader, Mmusi Maimane, last
year, seeking to shake off its image as a white, elitist
movement. The ANC brands people like Mashaba and
Maimane as the black faces of a white party.
Mashaba's criticism of the ANC's affirmative action policies
could put off poorer black voters but he says he would create
more job opportunities and deliver better public services.
"The ANC tries to divide the nation across racial lines but
it's about what you deliver for people," he said.
"When the economy starts growing we can help those who are
disadvantaged. We are going to rid the country of the ills of
the past and provide a better life for everyone."
Mashaba says tackling problems like pot-holed roads, broken
traffic lights and prevalent drug addiction would show South
Africans that the DA is ready to run the country by the time
national elections take place in 2019.
"It boggles the mind that we can live in such a filthy city
when we have one of the highest unemployment rates in the
world," Mashaba said. "People still live in squalor 21 years
into our democracy."
The DA already controls Cape Town, where it has increased
its share of the vote but analysts think it highly unlikely the
ANC would lose national control in 2019.
The DA won 22 percent of the national vote in 2014 elections
against 62 percent for the ANC.
