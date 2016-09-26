* Mining union back businessman Ramaphosa to lead ANC
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 South Africa's deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa saw his chances of becoming the
country's next leader increase on Monday when the powerful
mining union he helped found before he made a fortune in
business backed him to succeed President Jacob Zuma.
The debate over who should follow Zuma, either when his term
ends in 2019 or before, has heated up since the ruling African
National Congress (ANC) suffered its worst local election
results last month, exposing party divisions.
No one has declared an ambition to take over but informal
positioning is well under way, with the party split between
backers of Ramaphosa, a former anti-apartheid leader popular
with investors, and those who feel he would be too pro-business.
A decision has been taken "to support the candidacy of Cyril
Ramaphosa for president" (of the ANC), the National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM), one of South Africa's biggest unions, said.
With just under 200,000 members, the NUM plays an important
role in galvanising public support for the ANC at elections and
its endorsement could encourage other unions to follow suit.
But Ramaphosa's position as a director on the board of
platinum producer Lonmin when South African police shot
dead 34 wildcat strikers in 2012 undermines his popularity.
An articulate though often wooden speaker, he is likely to
face strong competition if he does compete, including from
Zuma's ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, head of the African
Union.
Zuma is expected to stand down as ANC president at a party
conference late next year, ahead of national elections in 2019
when his tenure as the country's president will end. He has
faced calls to quit early from several members of the ANC and
prominent business leaders following a string of graft scandals.
The ANC's dominance of South Africa since apartheid ended in
1994 means it is widely expected to win the 2019 election,
making its next leader almost certain to become president.
In ANC tradition, the deputy usually ascends to the top
post, but some in the party and its allied trade unions think
Ramaphosa would take the party too far from its left-wing roots.
UNDECIDED
A lawyer by training, Ramaphosa, 63, was a founding member
of the NUM, forged in the crucible of the struggle against
apartheid in the 1980s.
He went on to become the ANC's chief negotiator in talks
that led to the end of white rule and Nelson Mandela's election
as South Africa's first black president in 1994. His business
interests have ranged from mining to McDonald's outlets.
NUM's current General Secretary David Sipunzi said: "It is
not only NUM that is gunning for Cyril for president, "without
giving details. He said, however, that NUM wanted Zuma to see
out his second term as the country's leader.
Frans Baleni, a former head of NUM who worked with Ramaphosa
in the 1980s, described Ramaphosa as a good listener with a
sharp attention to detail who did not tolerate shoddy work.
"He has a high level of empathy," he said.
The ANC rules in an alliance with the South African
Communist Party and trade union group, COSATU, both of which
will be influential in lobbying for Zuma's successor.
The NUM is one of a string of unions in COSATU, which played
a key role in opposing white-minority rule and says it
represents 2 million workers. It has yet to publicly back any
candidate.
"COSATU has not come up with an official position. We must
speak to all the unions and come with a clear mandate," Matthew
Parks, COSATU's Parliamentary Coordinator, told Reuters.
PROSPECTS
Gary van Staden, a political analyst at NKC African
Economics, said the NUM endorsement would bolster Ramaphosa's
position. "Other COSATU members should line up soon behind
Cyril. His prospects are good."
But while Ramaphosa comes from the minority Venda tribe,
Dlamini-Zuma, 67, is a Zulu, the largest ethnic group in South
Africa, and would likely have the support of Zuma's powerful
voting block within the ANC were she to run.
Around one in five South Africans are Zulu and politicians
from Zuma's home Kwa-Zulu Natal province, a key ANC stronghold,
have influence over top party decisions.
Despite their separation, Zuma backed her for the AU job and
gave her a position in his cabinet. Analysts say she would be
unlikely to follow up on several high-profile corruption cases
that have plagued his tenure.
Zweli Mkhize, a Zulu and the current ANC Treasurer-General,
has also been mentioned as a potential party leader.
