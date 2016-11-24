* Analysts say ANC split between Zuma, Ramaphosa factions
* Party conference late next year to pick new party head
* ANC leader likely to be nation's president in 2019
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 Deputy President Cyril
Ramaphosa saw his chances of becoming South Africa's next leader
increase on Thursday when a powerful union group backed him to
succeed President Jacob Zuma as head of the ruling party.
Zuma is expected to stand down as African National Congress
(ANC) president at a party conference in December next year,
ahead of national elections in 2019 when his tenure as president
will end.
Ramaphosa, a former anti-apartheid leader popular with
investors, is likely to face strong competition if he does throw
his hat in the ring, including from Zuma's ex-wife, Nkosazana
Dlamini-Zuma, who is head of the African Union.
No one has declared an ambition to compete but unofficial
jockeying has begun and the debate over who should succeed Zuma
has heated up since the ANC suffered its worst local election
results in August, exposing party divisions.
A split has emerged between those who want a successor loyal
to Zuma, and a faction that wants a fresh start under Ramaphosa.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which
is part of the ruling political alliance and claims to represent
1.8 million workers, became the latest to weigh in, telling
reporters it had "resolved to campaign" for Ramaphosa.
"This is a victory for the camp opposing Zuma and backing
Cyril," said political analyst Nic Borain. "They are still up
against it because Jacob Zuma's support base is dominant, but
Cyril is still very much in the game."
FACTIONS
Zuma's popularity has waned due to a raft of recent scandals
but he remains in favour among the ANC grassroots and can count
on the backing of large sections of the party, including the
youth and women's leagues.
A lawyer by training, Ramaphosa, 64, was a founding member
of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), forged in the
crucible of the struggle against white-minority rule in the
1980s. NUM, which has 200,000 members, backed Ramaphosa in
September.
He went on to become the ANC's chief negotiator in talks
that led to the end of apartheid and Nelson Mandela's election
as South Africa's first black president in 1994. His business
interests have ranged from mining to McDonald's outlets.
But while Ramaphosa comes from the minority Venda tribe,
Dlamini-Zuma, 67, is a Zulu, the largest ethnic group in South
Africa, and would likely have the support of Zuma's powerful
voting bloc within the ANC were she to run.
Around one in five South Africans are Zulu and politicians
from Zuma's home Kwa-Zulu Natal province, a key ANC stronghold,
exert influence over top party decisions.
Ramaphosa's position as a director on the board of platinum
producer Lonmin when South African police shot dead 34
wildcat strikers in 2012 could also cut into his popularity.
The ANC's dominance of South Africa since apartheid's demise
means it is widely expected to win the 2019 election, making its
next leader almost certain to become president.
