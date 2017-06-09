(Recasts with EFF, adds quote, details)
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 South Africa's ultra-left
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party filed a criminal complaint
against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and the state rail
company on Friday over what it says is evidence of corruption in
a lucrative government tender.
A flurry of new allegations of inappropriate collusion
between state-owned companies and business interests close to
President Jacob Zuma this week have piled pressure on the
scandal-plagued leader and emboldened opposition parties.
Some of more than 100,000 emails leaked to media show a
company owned by the Gupta family, friends of Zuma, allegedly
earned 5.3 billion rand ($410 million) by acting as an
intermediary in a tender to build locomotives for state rail
firm Transnet.
"We are here because we want to protect the South African
purse, which Zuma and his friends have turned into a personal
purse," EFF head Julius Malema said after filing the complaint
at Johannesburg's central police station.
Gigaba has said he has done nothing wrong.
A Gupta family spokesman has said the emails are "fake
news". Zuma has not addressed the new allegations but has
previously said his relationship with the Guptas does not
represent a conflict of interest.
The African National Congress (ANC) has become increasingly
divided over Zuma's leadership in recent months due to a string
of corruption scandals, diminishing public support and economic
turbulence caused partly by a cabinet reshuffle in March.
Zuma, who has survived calls to resign from sections of the
ANC and its political allies in recent months, said on Friday
the party must put a stop to public spats and unite to avoid
handing the advantage to its opponents.
"We must unite and close ranks and find solutions to the
challenges we face," Zuma told veterans of the ANC's military
wing. "We cannot afford anymore self-inflicted pain."
($1 = 12.9117 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by
Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Stoddard)