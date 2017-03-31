LONDON, March 31 The sacking of South Africa's
respected finance minister leaves the country risking a
two-notch downgrade on its local currency credit rating, which
would see it ejected from a key bond index and cause up to $10
billion in outflows, UBS said on Friday.
Investment outflows at that level would effectively double
South Africa's current account gap, UBS said.
President Jacob Zuma's midnight ouster of finance minister
Pravin Gordhan deepened a financial market selloff caused by
political uncertainty that had been brewing all week.
The departure of Gordhan threatens to tip South Africa's
higher profile foreign currency credit rating, currently one
notch above so-called junk at BBB-/Baa2, into non-investment
grade. Moody's is scheduled to review the rating next Friday.
UBS said however that a bigger danger lay in local currency
debt. Rated two notches into investment grade, South Africa is
one of the few emerging economies whose local currency bonds are
eligible for Citi's World Government Bond Index (WGBI), a global
benchmark tracked by over $3 trillion worldwide.
A two-notch cut to local ratings would exclude the country
from the index, UBS noted, estimating WGBI-indexed South African
bond holdings at $10 billion - just above the country's 2016
current account deficit of $9.5 billion, or 22 percent of total
foreign holdings of South African debt.
WGBI membership hinges on investment grade ratings on local
debt from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
"South Africa's continued inclusion in WGBI rests on a local
currency investment grading rating from S&P and Moody's –
presently two notches away," UBS analysts told clients.
"Any unwind of these positions could effectively double the
expected current account deficit."
Fitch said on Friday that the cabinet shake-up heightened
political risk and signalled policy change, and could result in
a review of its ratings on South Africa.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Richard Lough)