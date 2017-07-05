FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 6 hours
South Africa's ANC proposes land expropriation without compensation
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2017 / 1:53 PM / in 6 hours

South Africa's ANC proposes land expropriation without compensation

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling African National Congress has proposed at its policy conference that land expropriation without compensation should be allowed where it is "necessary and unavoidable", President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.

Land will be a key issue ahead of a December conference where a successor to Zuma will be chosen. The two current frontrunners are Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former African Union chair and Zuma's ex-wife.

Dlamini-Zuma has made land redistribution from whites to blacks without compensation one of her main policies. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.