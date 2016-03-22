* Zuma criticised for links with wealthy Indian Gupta family
* Ruling ANC party says gives president full backing
* ANC to review alleged links between Zuma and Guptas
JOHANNESBURG, March 22 South Africa's ruling
African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday denied reports that
President Jacob Zuma had offered to resign after mounting claims
of improper political interference by the leader's wealthy
business friends.
In an affair that has caused wild swings in the rand since
erupting last week, Zuma is facing calls to quit since a number
senior officials went public with allegations that the Gupta
business clan exert an undue sway on the government.
The Guptas, whose businesses stretch from media to mining,
have denied offering government jobs and say they are pawns in a
plot to oust Zuma.
South Africa's Mail & Guardian and Sowetan newspapers
reported that Zuma had offered to stand down at a meeting of the
ANC's national executive committee this weekend, citing party
sources who attended the summit.
"This is not true. It didn't happen," ANC spokesman Zizi
Kodwa told Reuters.
The ANC said in a statement on Sunday it had full confidence
in Zuma and would investigate allegations by politicians that
they were offered positions by the Guptas.
Zuma has acknowledged the Guptas are his friends but denies
that the relationship is in anyway improper. Zuma's son,
Duduzane, is a director - along with Gupta family members - of
at least six companies, documents show.
Splits within the ANC threaten to weaken its position ahead
of local elections later in the year that are expected to
provide a stern test for a party that has been in power since
the end of white-minority rule in 1994.
Political uncertainty has also contributed to a slide in the
rand this year and could unnerve ratings agencies as they
consider whether to downgrade South Africa to "junk" status, a
move which would significantly raise the cost of borrowing.
South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog said on Tuesday it
may seek state funding to investigate the links between Zuma and
the Guptas, an inquiry the family said it would welcome because
it would end a "trial by innuendo and slander".
Zuma sacked finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December and
appointed a junior politician with no record of national
financial management to the post, before backtracking and
summoning past finance minister Pravin Gordhan a few days later.
Last week, Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said that
in December, the Gupta family offered him his boss's job.
