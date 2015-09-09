CAPE TOWN, Sept 9 Julius Malema, leader of the
leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, was thrown out of
the South African parliament on Wednesday after he called Deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa a "murderer".
Malema, clad in his party's trade-mark red overalls, was
ejected from the chamber after he refused to withdraw his
comments, saying "I will never apologise to Cyril".
Malema and his party accuse Ramaphosa of having a hand in
the 2012 killing of 34 striking miners who were gunned down by
police near the Marikana mine operated by platinum producer
Lonmin.
Ramaphosa was a director at Lonmin at the time and was
cleared by a nearly three-year inquiry into what became known as
the "Marikana massacre".
House chairwoman Mmatlala Grace Boroto ruled that Malema's
remarks were derogatory and asked him to leave.
Malema refused, prompting her to call the Seargant at Arms
to remove him, causing a brief scuffle around the EFF benches as
Malema was pulled away by security guards.
Ten other people were killed in Marikana violence, including
two police officers who were hacked to death.
The shootings led to intense public and media criticism
towards the police, mining companies, unions and the ruling
African National Congress.
Malema, who previously headed the youth league of the ruling
African National Congress, has disrupted parliament before.
He and members of his party were removed by force after
disrupting President Jacob Zuma's annual address in February.
At the time, Malema was demanding to be allowed to ask the
president about when he would repay part of a $23 million
state-funded security upgrade of his rural home. Zuma denies any
wrongdoing.
South Africa's usually calm parliament has been shaken-up by
the EFF winning 25 seats in last year's election. EFF members
sport red overalls and hard hats in the chamber in a symbol of
their solidarity the working classes.
