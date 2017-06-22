CAPE TOWN, June 22 South Africa is committed to
an "open, transparent" process to build new nuclear power plants
and the government planned to go through with its plans for
nuclear expansion, President Jacob Zuma told parliament on
Thursday.
South Africa is planning to build 9,600 megawatts (MW) of
nuclear capacity, a project that could be one of the world's
biggest nuclear contracts in decades.
But Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on Wednesday in
Moscow that the plans will be reviewed as the country is in a
recession.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by
James Macharia)