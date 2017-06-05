By Mfuneko Toyana
| JOHANNESBURG, June 5
JOHANNESBURG, June 5 River Group is ending its
role as governance adviser to Oakbay Resources, citing
"association risk" with the company, whose owners are alleged to
have used their friendship with South Africa's president to
secure government contracts.
"The reason for River Group's termination of their services
is due to their revised assessment of association risk
surrounding the company and its shareholders," Oakbay said in a
regulatory filing on Monday, without giving further details.
Although the Gupta family, who are the majority owners of
Oakbay, and President Jacob Zuma have denied any wrongdoing,
corporate finance firm River Group is the latest company to turn
its back on Oakbay.
The allegations against the Gupta family were investigated
last year by the Public Protector, an anti-graft watchdog, whose
report in November called for an judicial inquiry but did not
say any crimes had been committed.
River Group's decision gives Oakbay just 30 days from July
31 to find a new sponsor as under Johannesburg Stock Exchange
rules a company without a sponsor, or an entity such as River
Group that helps it apply the bourse's listing requirements,
could have their listing suspended.
River Group, whose clients include mining firm Petmin
and fast-food chain owner Gold Brands, would
cease to be a sponsor from July 31, Oakbay said.
Gary Naidoo, a spokesman for the Gupta family, did not
respond to calls from Reuters for comment.
Last week investigative journalists at AmaBhungane, a
non-profit group that has a strong track record of exposing what
it says are government corruption scandals, released some of
more than 100,000 leaked emails and documents.
It said they show Gupta-owned companies unduly influence the
awarding of government contracts worth hundreds of millions of
dollars. Reuters was not independently able to verify the
allegations.
Principal partner at River Group Andrew Lianos told Reuters
his firm had a history of not being involved in politics and
wanted to maintain this track record.
"We feel that politics has no place in business related
matters and in view of the ongoing developments over the last 6
months we had no option but to review our position," he said.
Other businesses that have severed links with Oakbay include
auditors KPMG, investment bank Sasfin and all four major banks:
Standard Bank, Barclays Africa, Nedbank and
FirstRand.
The Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul and Rajesh, moved to South
Africa from India at the end of apartheid in the early 1990s and
built a business empire from technology to media and mining.
($1 = 12.7255 rand)
(Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Alexander Smith)