JOHANNESBURG, April 11 South Africa's main opposition party has asked the Speaker of parliament to postpone a no-confidence motion against President Jacob Zuma until the Constitutional Court rules on whether the vote can be taken through a secret ballot.

The ruling African National Congress, which has a majority in parliament, has said it will vote against the motion which is due on April 18. A secret ballot, however, would allow for anonymous dissent. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)