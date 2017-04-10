JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South Africa's bourse
will investigate an increase in the trading of certain
securities in the hours before former finance minister Pravin
Gordhan was recalled from an international investor roadshow,
BusinessDay newspaper reported on Monday.
On March 27, news broke that President Jacob Zuma had
ordered Gordhan to return immediately from a trip to Britain and
the United States. Gordhan was later dismissed in a cabinet
reshuffle.
The newspaper reported that the Johannesburg Securities
Exchange was examining trading in securities that were affected
by news of the recall.
Officials at the exchange would not initially confirm or
deny the report when contacted by Reuters.
The report said that the exchange would seek to identify
activity that might warrant further investigation by the
Financial Services Board’s market abuse department.
"The news precipitated material moves in the value of
numerous listed securities including currency futures," the
exchange's director of market regulation Shaun Davies is quoted
as saying by the paper.
Davies declined to say which securities were being
investigated, but it is likely that banking stocks will be among
them, the BusinessDay said.
The rand weakened by about 2.5 percent ahead of the news,
according to Thomson Reuters data, falling further after the
recall was confirmed.
Speculation of large bets on currency futures at around the
same time also surfaced, causing market watchers to speculate
the currency was being "shorted", local media reported.
Short-selling refers to the selling of instruments that have
been borrowed, in anticipation of a fall in prices.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)