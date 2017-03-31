JOHANNESBURG, March 31 Fitch said on Friday
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma's cabinet shake-up
heightened political risk and signalled policy change, an
outcome that risks the country's sovereign investment-grade
credit ratings.
Zuma's midnight sacking of Pravin Gordhan as finance
minister shook South African markets, undermining his authority
and threatening to split the African National Congress (ANC)
that has governed since the end of apartheid.
Zuma appointed Malusi Gigaba, who was home affairs minister,
to head the Treasury.
Africa's most industrialised economy faces the risk of being
downgraded to junk status owing to weak economic growth after it
got a reprieve last year. The economy grew by 0.3 percent in
2016 versus 1.3 percent in the previous year.
Fitch rates South African debt one level above "junk"
status.
"The cabinet reshuffle will heighten tensions within the ANC
and increase political instability as the party focuses on its
policy conference in June and leadership contest in December,"
Fitch said in a statement.
"These developments, together with relevant policy
announcements from the new cabinet, could result in Fitch
reviewing its ratings on the South Africa sovereign."
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James
Macharia)