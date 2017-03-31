JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's Communist
Party (SACP), an ally of the ruling African National Congress,
said on Friday the public should take serious action to prevent
corruption at the treasury after President Jacob Zuma axed the
finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a late-night cabinet
shake-up.
"Quite clearly South Africans need to take action against
the possibility of the looting of the treasury which comrade
Pravin Gordhan has done an excellent job (preventing)," the
SACP's second deputy president Solly Mapaila said in an
interview on 702 Talk Radio.
Zuma appointed Malusi Gigaba as the country's new finance
minister, replacing Gordhan whom he had rehired to the post in
December 2015.
