JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's Communist Party (SACP), an ally of the ruling African National Congress, said on Friday the public should take serious action to prevent corruption at the treasury after President Jacob Zuma axed the finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a late-night cabinet shake-up.

"Quite clearly South Africans need to take action against the possibility of the looting of the treasury which comrade Pravin Gordhan has done an excellent job (preventing)," the SACP's second deputy president Solly Mapaila said in an interview on 702 Talk Radio.

Zuma appointed Malusi Gigaba as the country's new finance minister, replacing Gordhan whom he had rehired to the post in December 2015. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)