March 31 Standard Bank Group Ltd:
* Standard Bank Statement
* Standard Bank Group Chief Executives' statement on cabinet
reshuffle and ministerial changes at national treasury
* Do not think there is enough evidence to comment usefully
on effects of reshuffle as a whole on South Africa's economic
performance and development
* "Deeply regret" President's decision to relieve Pravin
Gordhan, Mcebesi Jonas of their offices
* It is probable that this financial shock will trigger
economic weakness with consequences for job and income
generation
* "These negative effects could be enduring unless urgent
steps are taken to restore public confidence" in fiscal
governance, rebuild S. Africa's credibility in financial mkts
